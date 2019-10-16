VA Secretary: "The tragedy with suicide is bigger than veterans."

The Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie is joining with other government agencies to stem the high veteran suicide rate across the country.

"The tragedy with suicide is bigger than veterans," said Wilkie during an interview outside the White House.

Members of the PREVENTS task force met for the first time on Tuesday. PREVENTS stands for the President's Roadmap to Empower Veterans and End a National Tragedy of Suicide. The Secretary said the task force is important because it will give local groups and local governments resources to go out to rural areas and help veterans who are at risk of taking their lives.

The Administration said President Donald Trump signed and Executive Order in March to put together a plan. The Roadmap created by the task force will be ready for approval by March in 2020, according to the Administration.

