9th child of Sean Duffy and Rachel Campos-Duffy named Valentina

Former Rep. Sean Duffy and his wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy have announced their ninth child is named Valentina StellaMaris.

In a Facebook post, Rachel wrote:

She was born last week, one month before her due date. She is doing great, though still in the NICU until she learns to eat on her own. I’m home now, trying to recover from my first C-section (hats off to all the c-section moms out there - I had no idea!) and working hard with my breast pump to keep up with her growing appetite. When we visit with her at the hospital, the kids fight over who can hold her - I don’t blame them! She’s the sweetest, most perfect angel we have ever seen.

Valentina was born with a heart defect (2 holes in the heart and valves that need to be fixed). She will need surgery in 3-4 months. As we suspected, Valentina was also born with an extra chromosome, which means she also has Downs Syndrome. That extra chromosome certainly made her EXTRA cute. Life is wonderful!!

Thank you to everyone who prayed for Valentina all these months - your prayers were never felt more than in the crazy hours before her emergency birth. A special thank you to Dr. Merrill, Dr. Bell, Dr. Modi and the amazing team of nurses and specialists at Aspirus OB & NICU in Wausau, Wisconsin. They are a reminder that America is still home to the best and most caring medical professionals in the world! Now, in addition to being “Lady Freedom”, our daughter, Paloma, wants to be a NICU nurse. What a noble profession!

More updates and pictures to come....