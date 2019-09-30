Former Madison nurse pleads guilty to abusing infants in intensive care unit

A former nurse who abused infants at Meriter Hospital has pleaded guilty to all 19 felony charges Monday.

Christopher Kaphaem, 43, abused nine infants in UnityPoint Health-Meriter Hospital's infant intensive care unit in 2018. Their injuries included bruising, broken ribs, broken legs and a fractured skull.

In Dane County Court, Kaphaem pleaded guilty to 19 felony child abuse counts, including Child Abuse-Intentionally Cause Harm, Neglecting a Child (Consequence is Bodily Harm) and Intent. Abuse Patients-Cause Bodily Harm, according to online court documents.

Meriter suspended Kaphaem on Feb. 8, 2018, and state regulators later suspended his license.

Kaphaem's attorney, Jonas Bednarek, notified the court on Sept. 16 that Kaphaem was prepared to plead guilty to the charges.

Sentencing for Kaphaem has not been scheduled.

