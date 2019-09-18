Man accused of sexually assault multiple teenaged girls, living in U.S. illegally

A 19-year-old Birnamwood man, living in the U.S. illegally has been charged with having sex with four underage girls, including an incident where he allegedly paid a 15-year-old $50 for sex.

Hobil Bravo Perez. Sept. 18, 2019 (Shawano County Jail)

Hobil Bravo Perez is in the Shawano County Jail on $100,000 cash bond. An investigation began Sept. 6.

"We were contacted by Langlade County...of a male, adult male having sex with a minor and so our detectives started investigating that complaint...and it kind of blew up into a bigger case," Shawano County Sheriff Adam Bieber told NewsChannel 7.

Hobil is charged with six felonies including child enticement, child enticement - prostitution, trafficking of child and child sexual assault.

Court documents state Bravo-Perez communicated with the girls on Facebook and SnapChat.

The four alleged victims are ages 12 to 16 years and live in Langlade and Shawano counties.

The assaults happened in a home in Birnamwood where Hobil and his two brothers, Edgar and Jorge Bravo-Perez live.

"We were able to get search warrants for the house where drugs were found," Bieber said. "We know that drugs and alcohol were used to sexually assault these girls."

Investigators found several fake identification cards, social security cards, and birth certificates for all three brothers. Detectives learned they are in the United States illegally and Jorge told investigators they planned to go back to Mexico in December.

The three work at Matsche Farms, a large dairy farm in Birnamwood. According to detectives, the brothers gave the farm fake names and documents to get employed.

Matsche Farms responded with this statement:

We are in shock like everyone else in our community. Our hearts go out to the victims and families affected by these actions. We fully support the police in their investigation of the charges and are cooperating with authorities.

At the time the suspect was hired, we obtained all the required documents. We now know from the police that the information the suspect provided was false. We are working with a consultant to do a thorough review of our hiring practices and procedures.

Safety is the top priority for not only us and our employees, but most importantly, our community.

Because this is a criminal investigation, we are asking that future inquiries be directed to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Department.

Detectives say Hobil admitted to all of the crimes he's accused of, except for hitting one of the girls.

As a result of the search warrant, Edgar was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, bail jumping, and obstructing an officer for using a false name. He also has several open cases related to driving, including driving while under the influence and hit and run.

Bieber said his office along with the Langlade County Sheriff's Office are still actively investigating this case, with the potential for more alleged victims. Langlade County Sheriff Mark Westen confirmed the investigation, but said he cannot comment further as to not jeopardize the case.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement responded too NewsChannel 7's request for information Thursday, saying ICE deportation officers placed an immigration detainer with Shawano County Jail on Hobil and Edgar Bravo-Perez following their arrests on Sept. 13.

What this means is ICE asked Shawano County to notify them at least 48 hours before either man would be released so the Department of Homeland Security can take custody of them to remove them from the country. Law enforcement agencies are not required to comply with a detainer request and an ICE official told NewsChannel 7 Shawano County historically has not honored the detainers.

