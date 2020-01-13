56-year-old Langlade County man dies Monday after weekend snowmobile crash

A 56-year-old man from Bryant is dead after a snowmobile crash in Langlade County.

The crash happened near Price-Neva Road and Brynes Road in the town of Price. Langlade County Sheriff's deputies and Antigo firefighters responded to the scene around 11:13 p.m. Saturday.

According to the press release, the first deputy to arrive found the man alone with no pulse and he was not breathing. The man was transported to the Aspirus Langlade Hospital and then airlifted to Aspirus Wausau Hospital where he stayed in the intensive care unit.

The sheriff's office was informed Monday the man died due to his injuries in the crash.

The sheriff's office is investigating the crash with assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The victim's name is not being released until family can be notified.