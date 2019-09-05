Stevens Point first responders honor K-9 Luna in ceremony

Members of the Stevens Point Police Department and Fire Department gathered Thursday in a small ceremony to pay their respects to K-9 Officer Luna. She had to be put down on Wednesday after ingesting a poisonous mushroom that caused her organs to fail.

"It comes as a great loss when you have a dog that is just starting out and maturing and then is so tragically lost," explained Chief Marty Skibba, of the Stevens Point Police Department.

A flag that had been flying high at the Stevens Point Police Department for 24 hours since her death was lowered and presented to her handler Officer Jeremiah Ballaw.

"There is something about animals in our lives that strike a cord," said Skibba.

As the department looks ahead they will also get to grieve in a private ceremony later. Chief Skibba says they hope the to starting training with a new K-9 by November. "Officer Ballaw recognizes the need to move forward and is looking forward and has encouraged the K-9 program to move forward," said Skibba.

The money raised on the GoFundMe Page will go towards Luna's final medical costs and anything that remains will help fund another K-9 for the department.