In downtown Wausau? Police are watching you

If you are walking around downtown Wausau or the Riverlife area you are being watched and even recorded.

"I had no idea that there were surveillance cameras downtown," said Lori Slaughter, Wausau resident. That is the reaction of most people we talked to about cameras that Wausau Police monitor around the city.

"It allows us to see something that we wouldn't otherwise be able to see and I think the community has the expectation that we use existing technology to create a really safe community and solve problems that arise," explained Captain Todd Baeten, Wausau Police Department.

There are dozens of cameras across the city that cover places like the 400 Block, parking ramps, Riverlife Park and the trails long the river. "It provides us a real time capacity for us to see what is going on in any given area, intersections, events or even to going back and finding out what went on during an incident," said Baeten.

Most people we talked to are okay with it. "It's part of life post 9-11 people are watching what we are doing," said Slaughter.

"You go to big cities and you just expect it. They have cameras all over," said Jeff Zriny. who has lived in Wausau for 40 years.

"Some people look at it as an invasion of privacy which it can be but I think for the most part it is a good idea for safety," said Jean Canter, who just moved here from Kenosha.

"I see nothing bad about the security because even though it's Wausau you just never know," said John Canter.

Police say it is just an extra tool to help better protect the public. "We wear body cams as police officers, we have cameras in our squads and this is just an extension of that," said Baeten.