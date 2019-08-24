Officer involved shooting in Lincoln County

Two Lincoln County Sheriff's deputies were involved in an officer involved shooting this evening on State Highway 64, west of Mill Road in the town of Corning.

The suspect was flown from the scene with injuries. The severity of those injuries are unknown at this time.

The Division of Criminal Investigation is on scene conducting the investigation.

Both the deputies and the public are safe at this time.

State Highway 64 west of Merrill will be closed until further notice while the investigation takes place. A detour has been set for the motoring public.