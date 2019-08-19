Quintez Cephus reinstated as UW student; previously petitioned for readmission

A UW-Madison student that was tried and found not guilty of sexual assault was reinstated as a student at the university.

UW-Madison announced Quintez Cepuhs was reinstated as a student on Monday.

"All three of the primary participants in this case are our students, and I know the past year has been painful for everyone involved," said UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank. "My decision is based on the availability of substantial new information that wasn't made available to us during the earlier process. I recognize that some will disagree with this decision."

"To those in our community who have experienced sexual assault, I sincerely hope that there is nothing in this case that will deter you from coming forward for support," she added. "Our university continues to be prepared to listen and respond."

Cephus filed a petition for readmission two weeks ago, just days after a jury found him not guilty of sexually assaulting two students who said he had raped them.

University officials stated it had a responsibility to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct in a prompt and thorough manner, as directed by state and federal laws. The university also applied its code of conduct impartially and consistently regardless of the identities of the individuals involved.