A motorcycle and a pickup truck collided at the intersection of State Road 49 and Cypress Lane in the Town of Aurora Saturday afternoon. The 45-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene by the Waushara County Medical Examiner.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol Tactics and Rescue Unit. Newschannel 7 will continue to follow this breaking news.