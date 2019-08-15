Rodgers will not play against the Ravens due to back tightness

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 6:04 PM, Aug 15, 2019

BALTIMORE (WSAW) -- The Packers announced that Aaron Rodgers will not be playing in the Green Bay's second preseason game.

Rodgers is dealing with back tightness. The Packers said it was a precautionary move to scratch him from the lineup.

Head coach Matt LaFleur originally said he expected Rodgers and the rest of the starters to play a quarter against the Ravens.

Now, the snaps will be split between Deshone Kizer, Tim Boyle and Manny Wilkins.

 