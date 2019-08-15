Rodgers will not play against the Ravens due to back tightness

The Packers announced that Aaron Rodgers will not be playing in the Green Bay's second preseason game.

Rodgers is dealing with back tightness. The Packers said it was a precautionary move to scratch him from the lineup.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is being held out of Thursday night's preseason game in Baltimore due to tightness in his back. The move is precautionary.#GBvsBAL https://t.co/kvANR2GxaK — Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 15, 2019

Head coach Matt LaFleur originally said he expected Rodgers and the rest of the starters to play a quarter against the Ravens.

Now, the snaps will be split between Deshone Kizer, Tim Boyle and Manny Wilkins.

