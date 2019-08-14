Wisconsin Natural Resources board hears from residents in north central Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board is in Wausau this week for their August meeting. They are a citizen led body of seven members that directs policy for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

A variety of topics were discussed at Wednesday's board meeting at the Jefferson Street Inn in downtown Wausau. The topics included how the DNR is addressing Chronic Wasting Disease or CWD.

Secretary Designee Preston Cole says they will have more initiatives like their recent kiosk and carcass disposal programs rolling out within the next few weeks. "CWD continues to be a threat to the deer population in Wisconsin. We have been meeting regularly and talking about this and new initiatives. I will be heading to our nation organization to hear on a national level about CWD," said Cole.

Some of the major issues the board plans to tackle this year include dealing with CWD and clean water.

The board also heard from community members at Wednesday's meeting. One of the issues that came up was about the expansion of Granite Peak. "That is an area that the DNR actually is suppose to protect. What I said is that it's one of the last of the few northern forests that is a habitat for rare plants and animals," said Nancy Anderson of Leave Rib Mountain Alone group.

Besides Anderson other community members also brought up the issue of cell towers, boat landing access in Brokaw and how the DNR is dealing with CWD.

The board encourages public comment at every meeting and even allows people to video call into meetings.