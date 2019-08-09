10 years later questions remain in search for Kayla Berg

This Sunday will mark 10 years to the day when according to police 15-year-old Kayla Berg got into a car and was reportedly dropped off in Wausau never to be seen since.

The entire community in Antigo is still searching for answers after a decade without them. Police say looking for Kayla Berg remains an active and on-going investigation. "Some of the tips are helpful and it may add a little piece of what happened to Kayla. We have been getting tips fairly frequently so far," explained Captain Daniel Duley, Antigo Police Department.

Kayla's mom Hope Berg says police keep her updated about the case often. "I know that there is stuff coming into the department and they are looking into everything. They are a great group of men and women to work with," said Hope Berg.

As a search for answers continues Hope and Antigo Police are asking anyone with any clues to please come forward. "There's probably some people out there that know some information and they are hesitate to come forward. I would ask them to think about Kayla and her family," said Captain Duley.

"People don't vanish with NO trace, someone saw or heard something, I beg you if you know something please contact the department," said Hope Berg.

A mother that will never stop looking for her daughter. "I will never stop, I will never give up hope, I will never give up my faith and I will never ever stop til my last dying breath to find out what happened to my daughter."

Hope says the annual balloon release is becoming too much with a lot of money and time involved and after 10 years she needs some time.

The final balloon release will be taking place at 4 p.m. in Antigo this Sunday at 728 Hudson Street.

