Woman in Jail for Physical and Emotional Child Abuse

A 52 year old woman is in jail tonight, after police say she neglected and abused 5 children physically and emotionally at a Manitowoc home.

A judge set Kimberly Howell's bond at $25,000. According to court documents, the children were related to her, but we do not know how.

The children told investigators that Howell would hit them with belts and make the children hit, slap and punch each other when someone misbehaved. Howell is also accused of making a child wear a soiled pull-up all day if that child wet the bed.

No formal charges have been filed in the case so far.

