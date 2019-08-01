Woman turns 107, shares secret of long life: Don't get married

A Bronx, New York woman who turned 107 years old Wednesday shared her surprising secret to a long life.

Around 100 people attended a party to celebrate Louise Signore's birthday in New York. (Source: WCBS/CNN)

"I think the secret of 107: I never got married,' Louise Signore said with a laugh. "I think that's the secret. My sister says I wish I never got married."

Around 100 people attended a party to celebrate Signore's birthday. She said she's maintained a healthy diet all her life and continues to exercise, including dancing.

It seems longevity may run in the family. Signore's sister is 102.

