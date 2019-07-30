Kids' pajamas from H&M recalled

H&M has recalled two styles of children's pajamas due to the clothing failing to meet federal flammability standards, thus posing a burn risk to kids.

These kids' pajamas, sold by H&M, were recalled Thursday, July 25 for posing a burn risk to children. (Source: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission says the pajamas were recalled Thursday, July 25 and include two styles of 100% cotton knit, long-sleeve top and pant pajama sets sold in sizes 2 through 10. The pajamas are pink, white, and gray, one with a dog's face on the top, the other with a cat design. They were sold at H&M stores across the country and online between July of 2018 and May of 2019 for between $14.99 and $24.99.

About 9,000 pajama sets were sold.

Customers should stop using them immediately and return them to H&M for a full refund. Click here for contact information and more details about the recall.

