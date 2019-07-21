U.S. Girls' Junior Championship brings huge economic boost for Stevens Point

The 71st USGA Girls Junior Championship is set to begin on Monday. For the first time, the SentryWorld Golf Course in Stevens Point will host the game.

“This is my fourth time playing in the championship,” said Lauren Beaudreau. “This is what I look forward to in the summer.”

On Sunday 156 young women arrived on the course to practice. Although everyone will be focused on the players, elected officials with the city are excited for the economic impact the championship will bring throughout the area.

“We can almost guarantee, based on historic information, that we are averaging roughly $1,000 per family,” said Mayor Mike Wiza. “And when people come here they will see what a great community we have and all the cool things going on by the river and downtown. They will want to come back; maybe take a vacation or move here.”

This year there are 12 different countries represented in the competition. The event requires at least 200 volunteers that come from all over the country.

“It’s going to be busy at hotels and restaurants. This is a great way to make a wonderful first impression on not only SentryWorld but the Stevens Point community,” added Katie Kreuser who works at SentryWorld.

Admission is free and vendors will be on standby throughout the week-long event.