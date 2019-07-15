Officials say dangerous Tropical Storm Barry continues to produce heavy rainfall

Tropical Storm Barry continues to crawl through the Gulf of Mexico.

Alex Amparo, FEMA's Assistant Administrator for the National Preparedness Directorate, said residents in the Gulf region need to keep an eye on the slow-moving Tropical Storm this weekend. (Source: Gray DC)

FEMA officials say they have crews in Washington, D.C. and in the southeast stationed into places like Baton Rouge, Louisiana to work with local officials and help the residents in the storm's path.

"Obviously, the most dangerous part of the storm is the fact that it is a tremendous amount of rain and that it will last over a long period of time," said Alex Amparo, the FEMA Assistant Administrator for the National Preparedness Directorate.

Amaparo said Barry is a wake up call for the rest of the country. He said people should check to make sure they have a preparedness plan and flood insurance.

