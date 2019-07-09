Thieves take stolen hearse for a joyride in Green Bay

Green Bay Police say criminals aren’t picky when it comes to stealing vehicles.

Monday a hearse was stolen and later found abandoned.

WBAY-TV reports a recent spike in vehicle thefts. Police in Green Bay says the thefts are likely a crime of opportunity. They believe someone left the car unlocked, however funeral home staff said they believed the vehicle was locked.

Lt. Ben Allen told WBAY the stolen hearse was one of several car thefts that happened around that time.

Green Bay Police evidence technicians are going through it and looking for clues.

There were no remains in the hearse when it was stolen.

