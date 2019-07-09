Young deer mingles with beachgoers on shores of Lake Michigan

Everyone enjoys a little beach time over a long holiday weekend, including a brave little deer.

A young buck joined beachgoers for about 30 minutes on the shores of Lake Michigan at Saugatuck Dunes State Park on Saturday

Katie Papke shot the video and posted it to YouTube.

"This white-tailed buck came out of the adjacent sand dunes to enjoy time with beach patrons," Papke said. "He enjoyed licking a little girls' legs and ruffling through another's beach bag for snacks."

The deer seemed to enjoy the cool waters and didn't mind the humans too much either.

But the encounter left Papke with a few questions: "Did the Fourth of July Fireworks bring him out? Acclimated to humans or just naive?"

