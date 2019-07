The measles outbreak in the United States shows no sign of letting up.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of cases nationwide stands at 1,109 as of last week.

That's up by 14 cases in the previous week and the highest number reported in the United States since 1992.

Cases have been confirmed in 28 states.

