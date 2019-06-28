Authorities look for Madison woman last seen in Wisconsin Dells

Authorities are searching for a missing Madison woman.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post detectives have now learned that 23-year-old Annastasia "Anna" Evans was last seen in the Wisconsin Dells.

Previously, Madison Area Crime Stoppers said Anna was last seen on May 4 at the apartments on Calypso Street in Madison.

Anna is 5 foot 6 inches, weighs 135 pounds with blonde and black hair and brown eyes. Anna has about 10 tattoos. The visible tattoos are a Buddha on her wrist, a crown on her finger and an Italian saying on her collar bone.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or Dane County Sheriff’s Office at (608) 266-4948.

