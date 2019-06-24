Florida tortoise 'detained' for blocking the road

A tortoise on a stroll in Florida wound up getting into trouble with the law.

The gopher tortoise was "detained" by law enforcement for refusing to clear the road.

A St. Johns County sheriff's deputy spotted it during a routine patrol.

He says had a "heartfelt conversation" with the tortoise "regarding this risky behavior."

After that, he decided to let the four-legged creature go on his own recognizance.

But not before they took a selfie.

Gopher tortoises are the only tortoises that live east of the Mississippi river and are protected by state law.

They can live as long as 60 years in the wild.

