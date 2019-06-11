'Frozen 2': Disney releases first full trailer

Sisters Anna and Elsa are set to go on a new grand adventure in Disney's "Frozen 2."

Frozen 2 - A 2019 Walt Disney Animation Studios Movie, Photo Date: 2/13/2019 / Source: Walt Disney Animation Studios

The full trailer for the animated sequel was released Tuesday. The first movie became a huge worldwide hit in 2013, earning more than $1.3 billion at the global box office.

"Frozen 2" will star, Idina Menzel as Elsa and Josh Gad as Olaf. Other cast members include, Sterling K. Brown, Kristen Bell and Evan Rachel Wood.

The gang will return to the big screen just before Thanksgiving, on Nov. 22.

