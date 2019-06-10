Local police asking people to be cautious after short storm brings down trees, power lines

Police in Antigo and Wausau are urging residents to be careful and report any damage, after a short storm took down some trees and power lines in those areas Monday night.

Both the Wausau Police Department and Antigo Police Department posted on Facebook and Twitter, asking that people remain cautious while crews clean up the mess.

According the the Wisconsin Public Service website, as of 7:30 Monday night, 489 people in Antigo are without power, along with pockets of Schofield, Merrill and Tomahawk.

Police ask that you report any downed power lines right away.