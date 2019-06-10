Darius Rucker raises $2 million for St. Jude

Country singer Darius Rucker's 10th annual "Darius & Friends" benefit concert raised $425,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Nashville this past week, bringing his total raised for the organization to $2 million over the last 10 years.

"I was struck on that first visit by how St. Jude not only cares for their patients, but also their patients' families," said Rucker in a statement on his website. "It's an honor for us to be able to help them continue such an important mission."

Rucker tweeted about the $2 million milestone after the concert wrapped.

"I wanted to do everything I could to help those kids and the amazing doctors who work tirelessly to find cures," said Rucker, who first visited St. Jude a decade ago.

Rucker's fundraising event is essentially an unofficial kickoff to CMA Fest as country music fans travel to Nashville for a week's worth of events.

More than 2,400 people attended the "Darius & Friends" benefit concert. Jimmie Allen, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Sheryl Crow, Travis Denning and Brett Young joined Rucker on stage for the show.

