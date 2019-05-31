Rare black deer spotted in northern Michigan

Even when you're used to seeing deer, it's a rare sight.

John Roach was taking a trailer back to his land about 150 miles north of Grand Rapids when he couldn't believe his eyes.

"As I looked to my left I saw two deer in the lane that runs to the back of the property - nothing unusual except that one was typical and one was pitch black," he posted to Facebook.

He snapped a couple of quick pictures before the pair ran off.

Black deer, also known as melanistic, are considered the "rarest of rare," according to the North American Whitetail website. They're less common than the albino whitetail.

Melanistic deer have a genetic mutation that causes their bodies to produce too much pigment known as melanin. It gives them their dark coloring.

