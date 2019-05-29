UWSP, Governor Evers disappointed by Republicans' funding for UW System

Republican legislators rejected Democratic Governor Tony Evers' plan to boost funding for the University of Wisconsin System on Tuesday. Instead they approved far less funding and extended a tuition freeze.

UW System schools like UW-Stevens Point had hoped to use that funding to help pay for what they are calling critical student support services but without that money they say services and students could suffer.

"I am disappointed with the results. This is just a first step in the budget process. Having that amount of money and not funding the freeze of tuition is not where we should be," explained Governor Tony Evers on Wednesday.

The Republican budget writing committee voted to approve $58 million of the $130 million requested for the UW System by Governor Evers. $45 million of that $58 million will have to be approved later.

UW System President Ray Cross called the plan a kick in the shins.

UW-Stevens Point Chancellor Bernie Patterson is equally disappointed, "Disheartening given all that we had heard leading up to the meeting with all the indications were that the budget request was a reasonable one and one that the state needed. So it was quite a surprise."

UWSP said the money would have increased capacity building initiatives, allowed UWSP to pilot a program for students to complete a bachelor's degree in three years and expand internships and undergraduate research. It would have also provided critical student support services at UWSP branch campuses in Marshfield and Wausau.

Patterson said an investment into the UW System is worth it, "For every dollar the state invests it gets back $23 in terms of job creation and economic activity in the state. That is a huge return you can't get that in the stock market."

Republican lawmakers argue the state has provided sufficient funding for the UW System including an increase in funding in last year's budget.

The budget is not a done deal just yet because it still has to be debated by the full legislature. Even if it passes the Governor will still have veto power.