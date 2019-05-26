UW Athletics send condolences to Howard Moore after fatal crash, wrong-way driver identified

Howard Moore is in stable condition in the ICU and his son, Jerell, is now walking around, according to a statement from Wisconsin Athletics Communications.

According to the statement, "The Moore family would like to express its gratitude for all the prayers and well-wishes that have been showered upon them," and has asked for privacy.

The University of Wisconsin athletic department issued a separate statement earlier in the day on Sunday regarding the fatal crash in Michigan involving the family of Howard Moore.

Moore's wife and daughter were killed, while his son and himself were hospitalized for their injuries from the crash on Saturday morning.

Police have also identified the wrong-way driver in the Michigan crash that killed the daughter and wife and injuring the son of UW Men's assistant basketball coach Howard Moore.

Michigan State Police identified 23-year-old Samantha Winchester of Ann Arbor on Sunday morning.

She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, and toxicology reports are pending.

The family of four was traveling eastbound on M-14 in Superior Township, just 40 miles west of Detroit.

Moore's daughter was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. His wife, 46-year-old Jennifer Moore, was taken off life support and died from her injuries.

Moore and his son suffered non-life threatening injuries and are being treated at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor. The Moore family dog also perished as a result of the crash, according to Michigan State Police.

The area department wished their condolences to the entire UW Badger family.

