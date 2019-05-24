What you need to know if you are going outside this weekend

It's the calm before the storm at Camp Du Bay Shores as the staff prepares for a flood of campers this coming weekend.

"It's usually everybody's maiden voyage for the season so they are looking to get the cob webs out of the trailers and the family out of the house since April is now a snow time," said Dawn Rheinschmidt of Camp Du Bay Shores campground.

The season has been slow so far but by Saturday most of the 200 spots at this campsite will be taken. For now the staff is just getting everything ready. "We're trying to get all the spring cleaning and everything up and running so everybody can come out and have some fun with the family," said Rheinschmidt.

If you are going to be outside this weekend camping or enjoying the weather a local bug expert said there are a few things you need to know. "The best way you can protect yourself is you can wear long pants and long sleeves. I know people don't always want to do that so make sure you have bug repellent or also thermacells which release a repellent that repels mosquitoes in a certain distance around you," explained Jamee Hubbard, Biology Professor at UW-Stevens Point.

You can get these thermacells at any local store along with tick repellent which Hubbard said you will need this year. "People have the impression that mosquitoes may not be very bad because we had a very bad winter. The winter got going late and mosquitoes have a variety of ways of getting through the winter so I don't think we'll see a huge reduction in mosquitoes this year," said Hubbard.

Hubbard said while it is less likely these bugs are carrying any diseases right now, the chances they are a carrier will only increase as the season goes on.