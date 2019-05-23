'You'll get it tomorrow': Louisiana FedEx driver finds snake on doorstep

Do you knock on the door? Leave the package on the mat? Ding dong ditch?

A delivery driver weighed his options in the Greystone subdivision in Prairieville, Louisiana after stumbling upon a King Snake while on his route Wednesday, May 22.

Lane Roberts, a courier for FedEx Express, says he was more concerned for the homeowners' safety than his own when he posted a picture of the snake on Facebook. The snake was precariously close to the door. Roberts said he didn't want to knock, afraid the homeowner would open the door, allowing the snake to slither in.

"Sorry, not knocking on your door," the Facebook post read. "You'll get (the package) tomorrow."

Facebook user Jack Winters identified the snake as a King Snake in the comments, calling it "harmless, but still." Roberts estimated the snake was about 4.5 feet long.

Roberts has delivered packages for FedEx since 2014 and says he was surprised to see it there, despite seeing snakes "all the time" on his routes.

"Not in a subdivision like that," he says. "They are usually ducked off near a wooded area. Was just surprised to see it there."

Roberts said his solution, despite not being a fan of snakes, was to move the reptile away with a stick. Unfortunately, the homeowners weren't present and the package required a signature.

