Lawmakers introduce B.R.A.V.E. Act

A new bill is hoping to help communities keep and attract volunteer firefighters and emergency medical staff.

It’s called the B.R.A.V.E. Act. It stands for Beginning Retention, and Attraction for Volunteer Emergency personnel.

The proposal creates refundable tax credits to help provide critical services across the state.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, nearly 93% of Wisconsin's fire departments are either entirely volunteer or mostly volunteer.

The bill is currently circulating the state capitol for co-sponsorship.

