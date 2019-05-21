Vienna Beef recalls thousands of pounds of hot dogs

More than 2,000 pounds of hot dogs have been recalled because they "may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal," the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported.

The franks may be contaminated with bits of metal. (Source: Mark Lennihan)

The recall affects Vienna Beef frankfurters made on May 2, 2019.

The following products fall under the recall:

10-lb. cases containing "SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS 6" 8's 10#" with case code 013180 and package code 9122 represented on the label

10-lb. cases containing "SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS 6" 11's 10#" with case code 013312 and package code 9122 or 9123 represented on the label

10-lb. cases containing "SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS 7" 9's 10#" with case code 013490 and package code 9122 or 9123 represented on the label

The FSIS (Food Safety and Inspection Service) is concerned that some product may be in food service refrigerators or freezers. Food service institutions who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

