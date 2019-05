The Mauston Police Department is looking for a woman believed to be connected to an attempted homicide investigation.

According to the Mauston Police Department's Facebook page, officers are trying to locate Linda Heyroth. So far, she has not been found. They are now asking for the public's help in finding her.

Heyroth's booking photo is from a 2017 arrest in Juneau County.

If anyone has information, they should contact the Mauston Police Department at 608-847-6363.