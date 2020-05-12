51% of COVID-19 patients now recovered, state marks second day with new cases under 200

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports as of Tuesday, people 418 have died of coronavirus in Wisconsin. That’s an increase of nine deaths from the previous day.

Statewide, 10,611 people have tested positive for the virus-- an increase of 193 positive cases from Monday. The state currently has 51 active testing labs with a daily testing capacity of 13,795 tests.

Of the total number of the state’s positive cases, 1,877 of patients, or 18% have been hospitalized.

Locally, Marathon County reported three new cases on Tuesday bringing its total to 28. However, the three new cases were not included in Tuesday's DHS case numbers. They'll be included in Wednesday's case results.

As of Monday, 51% or 5,371 of the state’s total cases have recovered. And 45%, or 4,821 were recently diagnosed. The report states patients need to be symptom-free 30 days after diagnosis to be considered recovered.

DHS states the number of patients recovered from COVID-19 is defined as the number of confirmed cases who are currently alive based on Wisconsin state vital records system data and had one or more of the following:

• Documentation of resolved symptoms

• Documentation of release from public health isolation

• 30 days since symptom onset or diagnosis

So far, 112,748 have tested negative for COVID-19. That’s 4,710 more since Monday.

Click here to view the case breakdown by county.

In central and north central Wisconsin Adams, Iron, Marathon and Waupaca counties have reported one death. Four deaths have been reported in Clark County. So far locally, Langlade, and Taylor have no confirmed cases, however, local health officials say it’s unlikely no cases exist in those counties.

