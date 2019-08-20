Marathon County deputies find $5,000 worth of meth hidden in car seat's framework

Officers in Marathon County said they found methamphetamine hidden in the framework of a back seat during a traffic stop.

Court documents state Jammie Elson, 37, and Sandy Vang, 48, were stopped for a traffic violation just after midnight on Aug. 17. Investigators said a vehicle was south on Highway 107 north of Marathon when it appeared to have a taillight that was not working. The vehicle was stopped and a K-9 officer alert to the presence of drugs.

Approximately $5,000 worth of methamphetamine was hidden in the car.

Elson remains in the Marathon County Jail on $50,000 cash bond. Vang remains in custody on $80,000 cash bond.

