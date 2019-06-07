5 things you need to know about Ironman 70.3

People across the Midwest are coming to Madison to compete in the Ironman 70.3 race on Sunday, June 6. Here are the top 5 things you need to know:

1) The race starts at 7 a.m. at Olin Park boat launch and race director, Ryan Richards, expects the final participant to cross the finish line around 4:30 p.m.

2) Police will be present at certain intersections around Olin Park directing traffic and participants. "We ask that people just be patient on Sunday if they're going to drive on John Nolen Drive," Richards said.

3) More than 2,500 people are participating in the Ironman 70.3 race and there are 60 qualifying slots to go to the World Championship Ironman 70.3 race in Nice, France. The top 40 people who finish at the top of their age group qualify, as well as an additional 20 slots for females who are the top of their age group.

4) 70.3 breaks down like this: a 1.2 mile swim, 56 mile bike ride and 13.1 half marathon run. The participants start at Olin Park boat launch with the swim, hop on their bike and ride south on Captial City bike path, then a counter-clockwise run around Lake Monona.

5) Ironman gives back to the community through their Ironman Foundation. So far they've given $50 million to charitable programs since 2003, supported 8,300 organizations and supported 64 race communities.

More information about the race: click here.