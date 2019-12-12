5 ordered to pay thousands in restitution for stealing timber from Menominee Indian Reservation

Five people have been sentenced in Federal Court for conspiring to steal timber from the Menominee Indian Reservation.

Dugan Webster, 42, Shawano was ordered to pay $219,100.75 in restitution. Arthur Fish, 49, Keshena, was order to pay $408,248.90. Chauncey Webster, Jr. 49, Neopit, was ordered to pay $178,322.65. Derrin Webster, 21, also of Neopit, was order to pay $178,322.65. And Melvin Caldwell, Jr., 44, also of Neopit was order to pay $99,000 in restitution. All five will also spend 36 months on probation.

The investigation revealed that the defendants logged timber for Menominee Tribal Enterprises from designated areas on the Menominee Indian Reservation. On at least 100 occasions, the defendants and others used forestry equipment to cut down extra trees beyond what MTE authorized. Fish used a tractor-trailer to transport the extra timber to two sawmills outside the boundaries of the reservation.

Dugan and Derrin Webster received payments from the mills for the timber, which the defendants divided amongst themselves. The outside sawmills paid Dugan and Derrin Webster $408,248.90 between January 2012 and September 2018 for the timber the defendants and others removed from the reservation without permission. Investigators discovered evidence of the defendants using spray paint to make it appear they were working with trees designated by MTE for harvest.

The case was investigated by the Menominee Tribal Police Department, Menominee Conservation Department, United States Forest Service, and Federal Bureau of Investigation. Special assistance was provided by Menominee Tribal Enterprises Forestry. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Andrew J. Maier.

