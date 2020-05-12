5 of 6 Badger Bounce Back gating criteria met

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports five of the six metrics for measuring gating criteria for the Badger Bounce Back plan have been met as of Tuesday afternoon.





They are:

• Downward trajectory of COVID-like syndromic cases in a 14-day period

• Downward trajectory of positive tests as a percent of total tests in a 14-day period

• 95% of hospitals ready to treat all patients without needing crisis protocols

• 95% of hospitals arranged for testing of all symptomatic clinical staff treating patients per CDC guidelines

• Downward trend of COVID-19 cases among health care workers calculated weekly.

WBAY-TV reports, the percentage of positive cases over a rolling 14-day period has been on a downward trend for the past nine days.

The only criteria that isn't met is a downward trajectory of reports of flu-like illnesses in the past 14 days.

The Badger Bounce Back is Wisconsin’s plan to decrease COVID-19 cases and deaths to a low level and increase capacity in the health care system so that a phased reopening of businesses is possible.

