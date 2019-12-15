5 people injured, including 2 children in crash

Five people, including two children, were injured in a Sunday afternoon crash in Columbus.

The crash was reported just after 12:30 Sunday afternoon at Highway 73 and V.

A vehicle with a lone occupant t-boned another vehicle carrying a family of four.

According to officials, the car that the family was traveling in was severely damaged, with officials having to use the Jaws of Life to remove them from the car. They were transported to UW Hospital. One passenger in the vehicle is in critical condition while the three others, including the children, are expected to be okay.

A Madison women was found inside the other vehicle. She was taken to Prairie ride Hospital for injuries and is expected to be okay.

According to officials, speed and distracted driving are expected to be a factor in the crash, also saying that it appears the family car may have gone through a stop sign.

The road was closed for four hours, reopening around 5:00 Sunday night.