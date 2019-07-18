5 injured in 3 car crash in Oneida County

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says 5 people were injured in a 3 car crash on Highway 8 in Oneida County Thursday morning.

Sheriff's deputies were called to Highway 8 near North Rifle Road in the Town of Crescent just after 10:30 Thursday morning.

Deputies say three vehicles were involved in the crash.

All three drivers, and two other passengers in one car were all injured. At least two were taken to Wausau by helicopter.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash, and the Wisconsin State Patrol will complete a reconstruction.