5 dead, including suspected shooter in Chippewa County shooting

The Chippewa County Sheriff's Department is investigating the deaths of five people. Police said the deaths stemmed for two incidents.

The first investigation took place a home in Lake Hallie around 10:20 p.m. Sunday. There, investigators said the bodies of a man and woman were located. Two others at the home had gunshot injuries, but are receiving care at a hospital.

Around 2:30 a.m. Monday, Chippewa County deputies said three people were found dead a home in the town of Lafayette. Investigators said the suspected shooter is among the dead.

