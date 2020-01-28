5 being tested in Wisconsin for coronavirus

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says testing is underway for five people who may have contracted the coronavirus.

According to the DHS, they are still waiting for the results of those five people, and say a test result for an additional patient was negative.

At this time, the DHS hasn't specified where all of the people who are being tested live.

Jeanne Ayers, a State Health Officer, says while all information they have so far shows there is a low risk to the general public, they take new infectious diseases seriously, and are taking precautions.

The DHS says they're working closely with local health departments, as well as federal partners.

All health care providers are being asked to alert the DHS if a person who has recently traveled to Wuhan, China became sick with a fever or respiratory symptoms.

The testing process can take several days, and if a case is confirmed, officials say details and protective recommendations will be shared with anyone infected, as well as community members.

Attention has been brought to the coronavirus recently due to the new form of the virus.

Ayers says anyone who is wondering how to protect themselves, as well as family members, from the virus are being told to follow the same steps for avoiding colds and flu, including staying home when you're sick, covering coughs and sneezes, and also frequently washing your hands.

If you're planning a trip to China, the DHS says you should keep an eye on news reports, and if you have returned from China and are feeling sick, you should contact your health care provider.