4th of July events and fireworks schedule

Latest Fourth of July Forecasts and Local Radar

Adams

July 4, 2019

Parade starts at 10 a.m. At Adams on Main Street. Picnic at VFW Park.

Fireworks at dusk over Friendship Lake.

July 6, 2019

Fireworks at Castle Rock County Park at dusk

Antigo

July 4, 2019

Parade down 10th Avenue

Fireworks at Antigo High School (1900 10th Avenue)

Parade at 7 p.m.; Fireworks at dusk

Athens

July 3, 2019

Fireworks at dusk near Athenian Living

Boulder Junction

July 4, 2019

Star Spangled Jubilee Parade at noon

Fireworks at 10 p.m. over Boulder Junction Airport

Eagle River

July 4, 2019

Fireworks at dusk at Vilas County Fairgrounds

Elcho

July 6, 2019

Otter Lake

Greenwood

July 4, 2019

George Scherer Athletic Park

Fireworks at dusk

Lac du Flambeau

July 4, 2019

The annual Lac du Flambeau Parade starts at noon. This event takes place in downtown Lac du Flambeau/Lac du Flambeau Reservation, 602 Peace Pipe Road.

Pow-Wow at 7 p.m., with the fireworks to follow at dusk

Land O'Lakes

Fireworks Celebration 2019

July 3 : Fireworks 10 p.m. at airport

Loyal

July 4, 2019

Westside Park

Fireworks at dusk

Manitowish Waters

July 4, 2019

Parade at 1 p.m. downtown

Fireworks at dusk- Rest Lake Park

Marshfield

July 4, 2019

Marshfield Fairgrounds Park

Fireworks at dusk

Medford

Freedom Fest Fourth of July Celebration

July 3-4, 2019

Wheelock Avenue

Fireworks at dusk on the the 4th

Mercer

July 4, 2019

11 a.m. Parade through downtown

Dusk: Fireworks over Grand Portage Lake

Merrill

July 4, 2019

Fireworks at MARC at dusk

Minocqua

July 4, 2019

4th of July Festivities

All day downtown activities. Kiddie parade 3:45 p.m. Parade to follow. Aqua Bowl 7 p.m.

Fireworks at dusk.

Mole Lake

July 5, 2019

Fireworks at Mole Lake Casino at dusk

Mosinee

July 4, 2019

Firecracker 5K Run/Walk at 9 a.m. at River Park

River Park , Mosinee

Festivities 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Parade at 6 p.m.

Fireworks at dusk

Park Falls

July 4, 2019

Fireworks at Athletic Field at dusk.

Phelps

July 4, 2019

Concessions, parade, food and more from 3 p.m.-dusk

Fireworks over North Twin Lake at dusk.

Phillips

July 4, 2019

Fireworks display over Lake Duroy, near Bostrom Park at dusk

Phlox

July 6, 2019

Norwood Memorial Park

Fireworks at dusk

Pittsville

July 4, 2019

Fireworks at dusk at Riverside Park.

Rib Lake

July 3, 2019 at dusk

Fireworks are shot off on Rib Lake in the Village of Rib Lake.

Rhinelander

July 4, 2019

Lion's Kiddie Parade at 10 a.m.

Main Parade at 11 a.m.

Fireworks at Hodag Park at dusk

Rosholt

July 6, 2019

Fireworks at dusk

Rosholt Fair Grounds

186 E Forest Street

Stevens Point

July 6

Launched from Mead Park at dusk

Three Lakes

July 4, 2019

Don Burnside Park

Fireworks at dusk

Thorp

July 4, 2019

Northside Park

Tomahawk

July 4, 2019

Fireworks at dusk

Best viewing from SARA Park and Kwahamot Bay

Waupaca

July 4, 2019

Parade in downtown Waupaca starting at 10 a.m.

At 9:30 p.m. return to South Park for fireworks over Shadow Lake.

Wausau

July 4 at dusk

Marathon Park, 1201 Stewart Ave.

Festivities July 3-7 at Marathon Park

White Lake

July 6, 2019

Parade starts at noon and the fireworks over White Lake at 9:30 p.m. Food, live music, dunk tank, raffles, fish tank, games, and refreshments. There will be a boat parade at 8:30 p.m.

Wisconsin Rapids

July 4, 2019

Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. along Wis. River bank in downtown