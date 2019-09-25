4th grade students visit the farm to learn where their food comes from

Fourth grade students from across the area are learning a little bit more about where their food comes from and why Wisconsin is known as the Dairy State.

Fourth graders take part in the Food for America program in Wausau on Sept. 25, 2019. Photo taken by WSAW.

"A lot of these same students were here when they were fourth graders. They remember coming here as a fourth grader and now it's their turn to impact their knowledge to the fourth graders about where their food comes from and what life is like on the farm," said John Glynn with D.C. Everest Senior High School.

Over the course of two days, nearly 500 fourth graders will participate in the Food for America program. Fustead Farms in Wausau is the host.

"We learned about calves," said Sophia Corvino, a student.

"I learned about calves, cows and what they eat and how to pet them. And then I learned about the milk in there," said Markqui White, also a student.

Instructors say, for some students, this is their very first experience being on a working farm.