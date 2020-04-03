4th Dane Co. COVID-19 death confirmed

A fourth person in Dane Co. has reportedly died from complications related to coronavirus.

The latest death was reported Friday morning on Public Health Madison and Dane County's COVID-19 dashboard. It also showed 246 confirmed cases in the county.

That's an increase of 12 over the number of confirmed cases reported Thursday afternoon in the Department of Health Services daily update.

DHS numbers also indicated 31 people had died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin. That total does not include this latest death or any other reported Thursday afternoon.

So far, more than 4,500 tests have been administered in the county.