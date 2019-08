More than 5,000 are without power in northern Wisconsin after wind gusts of nearly 50 mph moved through the area Monday afternoon.

Wisconsin Public Service's website shows the largest outage is 2,312 customers in Rhinelander. Other outages include 730 in Boulder Junction, 470 in Harshaw, 456 in Lake Tomahawk, and 345 in Hazelhurst. Smaller outages are also affecting portions of Vilas and Oneida counties.

