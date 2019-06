The Air Race Classic (ARC) is coming to Wausau June 20 and 21. It's an all-women cross-country airplane race, where 49 airplanes execute high-speed flybys over the Wausau Downtown Airport.

The teams are racing on the clock on their way from Jackson, Tennessee to Welland, Ontario. Its a 2,538-mile race, and 109 racers are given four days to complete it.

Wausau Downtown Airport will be the sixth stop.