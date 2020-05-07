43rd annual Hodag Country Festival still on, according to organizers

Organizers for the 43rd Annual Hodag Country Festival announced Thursday scheduled entertainers are still planning on performing at Hodag 2020.

“We are contractually obligated to our artists to put on a festival as there has been no determination as to what events will be allowed this summer. Of course, the safety and well-being of our customers, employees, volunteers, artists and the Northwoods community, is of utmost importance,” a message on their Facebook page read.

The message stated if the festival is cancelled or postponed, a refund and 2021 rollover options will be provided.

