400 new COVID-19 cases confirmed as percent positive drops: DHS

The percent of positive COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continues an up and down trend, going from 6.8% on Saturday to 5.5% Sunday.

The percent positive has been as high as 8.3% and as low as 2.9% over the past two weeks.

400 new COVID-19 cases were reported by the DHS on Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 15,277. 6,877 negative test results were reported Sunday, that total now at 186,206.

There are currently 54 labs in Wisconsin performing tests, with 33 additional labs planning to test in the near future. Wisconsin’s current daily testing capacity is 14,153 according to the DHS website.

3 new COVID-19 deaths were reported Sunday, that number up 3 from Saturday.

DHS has reported there are currently 5,767 active COVID-19 cases. 8,999 cases, 59% of the total cases, have recovered from the virus.

The DHS website shows 388 patients currently in the hospital with COVID-19, 128 of them in the ICU. 223 inpatients have COVID-19 tests pending.

